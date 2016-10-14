Sparks fly with renewed debate over Sports Precinct

ROBUST debate sums up the latest meeting to discuss the proposed Fraser Coast Sports Precinct, with councillors, sports clubs and the public having their say on the controversial development.

But one clear solution emerged from the submissions; a business plan was needed.

Thursday night's meeting saw members of the community voice their cases for and against the controversial $53 million development, due to be voted a record 10th time by the Fraser Coast Regional Council. Ratepayers would be required to pay under a fifth of the development's total costs - $10 million, as already budgeted. Mayor Chris Loft, who opposes the project, stated council needed to "use what we've got,” and grow from there.

He floated the idea of allowing the clubs to use existing school grounds for sport purposes, stating he had spoken "to a number of principals that want to see (it) advanced further”.

"Categorically, the states have said we're not giving you money for the sports precinct project. The Federal Government has said it again. And just recently that last application we put in got knocked back,” he said.

"There is no way as the mayor of the region that I would be at all comfortable with burning an extra $10 million extra debt of ratepayers' money.”

Sports+ Project Committee chairman Shaun Rudd said that was no longer an option.

"The only problem is 'we've used what we've got' to such an extent that it's wrecked; we've got evidence stating the sporting fields are overused and we can't use them anymore,” he said.

Cr Darren Everard sought to clarify the reality of the precinct project as a 10-year project. "This is an issue that has been ongoing; Hervey Bay City Council commissioned a study in 2006 to find out about space. It's been going around for 10 years,” he said.

"This isn't something that was hatched up a few years ago. The amount of space required doesn't grow on trees.”Attendees opposed to the development bemoaned the fact a business plan had not been identified this far into the proposed development cycle - a fact Cr Loft and Cr Denis Chapman agreed on.

But Cr David Lewis said neither the community nor government would provide the money for the project if there was a division between the community and council.

"Leadership is fundamental to this project,” he said. A potential conclusion was reached with the proposal of a business plan for the new development, which would include potential fundraising options from the community to meet council halfway.

The Sports Precinct is due to be voted on again at the next council meeting, marking the 10th time councillors have debated the issue. Earlier this month, the Federal Government rejected an application of more than $8 million for the proposed development.