Spate of break and enter offences spur police warning

HERVEY Bay police have warned residents to ensure their homes are secured after a spate of break-ins in the region.

Homes in Eli Waters, Point Vernon and a Pialba business were all targeted in the last week.

Fraser Coast Motor Centre employees returned from the company's Christmas closure to discover their security systems were missing.

While the business was closed from December 23 to December 28, eight wheel rims, a CCTV camera and a monitor were taken.

A vehicle was stolen from an Eli Waters home between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

It's understood the offender broke into the house through a window, took the keys and drove the silver 2006 Holden Commodore from the scene.

A 55-inch television was stolen from a Gunsynd Way, Point Vernon, home between 4am and 4.30am on Thursday, December 29.

The offender accessed the home from the backyard.

Senior Constable John Donaldson said it was important for residents and businesses to ensure their valuables were hidden and homes secured.