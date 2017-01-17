34°
Speed involved in Dundathu fatal crash: M'boro Police

Blake Antrobus
| 17th Jan 2017 5:21 PM

THE Fraser Coast region has been left reeling, with two fatal crashes in four days claiming the lives of two local men.

And all of it less than three weeks into the new year.

On Monday night a 61-year-old Maryborough man was killed at Dundathu when the car he was driving collided with a tree at Churchill Mine Rd.

A Maryborough police spokesman said speed had played a role in the horror crash.

He said the speed limit on the road where the crash had happened was 70km/h but it was believed the white Toyota Camry had been travelling faster than that when it left the road and hit the tree.

The spokesman said Churchill Mine Rd was an unsealed gravel road, which could have added to the risk.

He said all drivers needed to drive to road conditions and remember to avoid the fatal five - distraction, speed, drug or drink-driving, fatigue and not wearing seatbelts.

The spokesman said the man was travelling home from work when the crash happened.

A shot of Churchill Mine Rd in Dundathu. A 61-year-old male was killed following a fatal accident along this road.
A shot of Churchill Mine Rd in Dundathu. A 61-year-old male was killed following a fatal accident along this road. Blake Antrobus

Last Friday, a 41-year-old Oakhurst father was killed when the quad bike he was riding left the road and hit a tree, causing the bike the roll.

The crash happened at St Mary near Tiaro.

Senior Constable Glenn Rusten said the crash happened about 10.40pm.

 

The man was riding a Yamaha quad bike on Glenbar Rd when the crash happened.

QAS Senior Operations Supervisor Martin Kelly told the Chronicle because of where the crash happened, a rescue chopper and crew were sent to the incident, but the man died at the scene.

Snr Const Rusten said the man had left behind a wife and two small children.

"I know we talk about the fatal five, we talk about all the things that contribute to crashes, but I've been crash investigating for a long time and I'll tell you the biggest cause of crashes is something that you do that you've done a thousand times before.

"So it's complacency, leading into the fatal five," he said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  dundathu fatal crash fcemergency fcpolice fraser coast maryborough

