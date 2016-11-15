29°
News

Speeding driver behind tragic crash jailed for 7 years

Eliza Wheeler
| 15th Nov 2016 6:30 PM
SENTENCED: 44-year-old Jason Ernest Cross killed a man in a fatal crash last year.
SENTENCED: 44-year-old Jason Ernest Cross killed a man in a fatal crash last year. Eliza Wheeler

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE DRIVER who killed a Hervey Bay man in a horrific crash on Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd may never drive again.

Jason Ernest Cross was travelling at a speed of 173kmh in December last year, when he hit a car being driven by 63-year-old Raymond Burke.

Mr Burke was leaving the Craignish Country Club at the time of the crash, and died at the scene despite resuscitation attempts by emergency services.

The father-of-three was just months away from retiring from his job as a Gladstone Port Authority worker when his life was tragically cut short by Cross.

Mr Burke was remembered by those close to him as a "mischievous" man who loved his family and took great pride in his home and lawn, and loved his home and community at Dundowran Beach.

Appearing in Hervey Bay District Court yesterday morning, Cross, 45, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death; of grievous bodily harm while excessively speeding.

The court heard there was no evidence that Cross tried to brake before the deadly crash.

While handing down his sentence, Justice John Robertson highlighted Cross's "appalling history" including dozens of driving offences.

The judge said Cross had shown a "complete disregard for the law".

"If he [Burke] delayed a couple of seconds it could have been someone else," Justice Robertson said.

"Why is there a need to pretend he's a Formula One driver and drive at these excessive speeds?"

After reading the victim impact statement of Mr Burke's wife Jennifer, Justice Robertson said he could not "imagine or experience" her loss.

"I want you to know I've been deeply moved [by your victim impact statement]," he said.

Cross was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment, with a parole eligibility date set for March 15, 2019.

Cross was disqualified absolutely from driving.

He can apply to remove the disqualification in two years' time. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  court crime editors picks fatal crash hervey bay

Aldi announces opening date for Urangan store

Aldi announces opening date for Urangan store

After almost a year of construction, the opening date of the Fraser Coast’s newest Aldi store has been announced.

Speeding driver behind tragic crash jailed for 7 years

SENTENCED: 44-year-old Jason Ernest Cross killed a man in a fatal crash last year.

The judge said Cross had shown a “complete disregard for the law”.

DAMAGE BILL: Insurance claims lodged after wild storm

Hail covers a backyard.

The RACQ reported 15 motor and 11 household claims.

M'boro Bros' inclusion is a step in the right direction for BRL

Maryborough Brothers' Victor Davis. Bundaberg Rugby League reserve grade major semi final: Hervey Bay Seagulls v Maryborough Brothers at Salter Oval, Bundaberg.

Challenge has only just begun for Maryborough Brothers.

Local Partners

A new BBQ trailer is available for hire for fundraisers

Community groups looking to host sausage sizzles to help with their fundraising can now hire a BBQ trailer from another community group.

Get a festive photo and help the refuge

Twins Savannah and Sahara Bishop,2, Kareem Bishop,12, and Phillipa Brady,11 were pleased as punch to get to cuddle some of the cuddley kittens at the Maryborough Animal Refuge. Photo : Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Come down to Christmas at the Refuge for a photo with your pet.

Remembrance Day services around the Fraser Coast

Remembrance Day ceremony at RSL Memorial Hall in Ipswich Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Services will be held across the region to honour our veterans.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has a lot of "work to do".

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

Jessica Alba buys Kinder Surprise eggs from around the world

Americans aren't allowed the glorious Kinder Surprise eggs

Ziltoid is back to steal our coffee

Devin is back and he is bringing tracks from Trascendance to play live. Photo Contributed

Musical genius returns to blow our minds

Heidi Klum: I've learnt to 'embrace' my body after four kids

Klum has learnt how to "embrace" her body after having four children

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland covers Chainsmokers' Closer

Actress reveals singing voice.

She sings in an acoustic cover of Chainsmokers' smash Closer.

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Auction in...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction in...

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home...

EASY TO OWN

39 Wide Bay Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 3 1 1 $270,000

QUICK SALE REQUIRED 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom home Fantastic easy care 781m2 property Single lock-up garage with internal access Huge backyard with ample side...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 25 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $456,000

Upon entering the home the level of craftsmanship is evident, with timeless high quality large floor tiles leading to the central hub of the home. A stunning open...

Brand New Home

Lot 8 Belleni Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Fantastic home in a prime location in Point Vernon. The home features 4 bedrooms with ensuite, media room, Caesar stone bench tops and quality features...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!