Spike of mates punching mates on Fraser Coast

NOT ON: The Fraser Coast faces a spike on assaults between people known to each other.

THE Fraser Coast is facing a spike in mates attacking mates, and police warn the consequences could be fatal.

In the last week, emergency services were called to three serious assaults which left the victims with significant injuries including a broken jaw, bite marks and facial fractures.

The horrific string of reported incidents started on Thursday night at a house in Clearwater Cres in Toogoom.

It is alleged that two men, known to each other, got into a fight, leaving a 33-year-old man with facial fractures.

On Friday night, an alleged fight broke out between two women who knew each other at a house in Elena St, Maryborough.

A 20-year-old victim sustained significant bruising bite marks that needed medical treatment.

On the same night, police report a fight broke out between three men who knew each other at a house in McLiver St, Pialba.

Another 33-year-old man was allegedly left with a broken jaw and other injuries to his face as a result of the punch-up.

Acting Inspector for the Maryborough patrol group Dave Briese said

"Even though these assaults might be happening between friends or associates, and they might happen at a private home or yard, the potential to cause serious harm or worse is exactly the same as an assault at a licensed premises,” Acting Insp Briese said.

"People are still getting injured, and injured seriously. Someone's life is changed forever through disabilities or injuries, and the offender then goes through court and potentially jail.

"Two families are affected forever, so it's not just two people or friends 'punching on'.”

Acting Insp Briese said alcohol was a common feature in most of the mate-on-mate incidents.

"Some of these people are drinking at home, getting pre-loaded before they head out,” he said.

"They get into an argument with someone they might have known for years, it gets out of hand and suddenly police are involved.”