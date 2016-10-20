Sponsorships still available for Offshore Superboats event

SPONSORSHIP opportunities are still available for this year's round of the Offshore Superboats Championship, to be hosted by Hervey Bay.



Gold sponsorship costs $2000 and includes four tickets to a sponsor's night on November 18 and two tickets for a high-speed spin around the bay on a superboat.



Gold sponsors also get two tickets to the official presentation dinner on November 20 and prominent branding on boats with national television coverage.



Silver sponsorship costs $1000, which includes two tickets to the sponsor's function and presentation night, one ticket for the spin around the Bay and sponsor's brand visibility.



The event will be held on November 19 and 20 and will attract a crowd of thousands of people to Hervey Bay's foreshore.



Businesses ensured the championship round would continue to be be held in Hervey Bay earlier this year after Fraser Coast Opportunities announced the event would not be held this year due to the unsustainable cost.



Each year FCO paid $50,000 to superboats organisers to hold the event.



To find out more, contact Steve Coleman on 0417 085 688.

