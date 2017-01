AN EVENT is coming up for Fraser Coast sporting volunteers, coaches and administrators.

A free conference will be held on March 10 and 11, at the Beach House Hotel.

Topics will focus on key local issues through presentations, case studies and workshops.

Participants will learn to build organisational capacity, be inspired with new ideas and be equipped to tackle challenges in the sport and recreation field.

Reserve your spot by calling 4125 9352 or emailing srcentralqld@npsr.qld.gov.au.