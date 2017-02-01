Sports+ Expo to rock the Fraser Coast this Sunday

Granville Hockey Club's Lynelle (back), Mitchell and Rachael Nissen talk about all things hocky at the 2016 Fraser Coast Sports Expo in Hervey Bay.

THE Sports+ Expo will be on this Sunday from 10am to 2pm at the PCYC.

There will be kids activities, a sausage sizzle and giveaways throughout the morning including a $1000 gift voucher from SportsFirst in Hervey Bay.

The Sports+ Expo aims to facilitate and support sports participation across the Fraser Coast.

For further information visit frasercoast.qld.gov.au/sports-expo.