Man attacks staff after 'faking' seizure on dance floor

A STAFF member was attacked by five patrons during an incident at a popular bar in Maryborough on the weekend.

In a bizarre incident a man faked a seizure on the dance floor and when staff approached him to do first aid he jumped up and started laughing.

When asked to leave The Lounge 1868 on Wharf St, the man lashed out at a staff member and threw a punch.

Another four accomplices came over to help, kicking the staff member after he fell to the ground.

Two other staff members who came to help were also assaulted in the attack.

Acting Sergeant Matt Walker said this kind of behaviour was not tolerated by police.

"Staff should feel safe when they go to work," Sgt Walker said.

The incident happened at 2am on Saturday.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.