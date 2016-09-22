First stages of $25 million housing development underway

DON'T expect tiny suburban blocks in one of Hervey Bay's latest developments.

Winprojects John Bone who is project marketing The Springs on Madsen Rd said up to 450 lots would be developed over time with 20 lots selling off the plan now to be released early next year.

Prices range from $170,000 to $190,000 per block.

Stage one and two of the $25 million development in Nikenbah will extend all the way to Chapel Rd and about half way to Main St.

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs. Alistair Brightman

While the first stages incorporate 150 residential lots, demand will determine the growth of the staged development.

And the country lifestyle is proving to be popular.

"We have five under contract already with another pending " Mr Bone said.

With the growing population in Hervey Bay, Mr Bone said there was a demand for larger blocks of land.

"The majority of the subdivisions in the current market place were not catering for the 800-1000 square metre blocks that are close to town and major services ," Mr Bone said.

"The idea is there is space for living where people can have a caravan , shed or park their boat in the back yard and still have a bit of room to move," he said.

Earthworks are currently underway at the site , constructing including internal roads and supplying services of power, water and sewerage.

There are plans to create a jogging track around the existing lake as well as a bbq area to enable families to take in the open space atmosphere .

OTHER PROJECTS UNDERWAY

• Ocean Blue in Pialba - 200 lot subdivision multi stage development

• Marina Shores at Urangan - 25 lots subdivision, only 5 remaining

• Harbour Shores - 10 lot subdivision, 4 already sold off the plan.

• Torquay Views - 12 lot subdivision with 9 remaing.