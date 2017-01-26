Stage is set for 13-hour music festival

Brendan Guy - G/Mgr. Australian Adventure Park and Pres. Australian Veterans Retreat getting ready for abig day of music and activities at the park.

THE bands are ready and the stage is set, for a massive event at Australian Adventure Park.

The park is hosting a 13-hour long music festival starting at 11am, called the BIG Australia Day Music Festival.

Music line-up includes:

1. Dogwood crossing

2. The Fuzzcox

3. Forbidden road

4. Soulpeace

5. Dis/Connected

6. Darryl and the Devil

7. Bobby Barnes

8. Martin Raynor

9. Ricky Manych

10. Shawn Beckett

11. Bre Ferguson

There will also be activities throughout the celebration including a beer can regatta, gumboot throwing, cane toad racing, a tug of war, and a wife carrying competition.

Cost is $10 for those 14yo and over, and $2 for children 13yo and under.

Purchase tickets here: australianadventurepark.com.

Australian Adventure Park is located at 805 Burrum Heads Rd, Burrum River.

Money raised will go towards the Australian Veterans Retreat.

