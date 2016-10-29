Stage set for clash of rugby league legends

RUGBY league fans on the Fraser Coast will have an opportunity to meet some of the game's famous legends without going far.



That's because they are coming here, for one massive event.



Stafford Park in Hervey Bay will host the area's first International Legends of League game on November 26.



Fifteen Australian famous past players including Nathan Blacklock, Noel Goldthrope and Craig Wilson on the field showcasing their skills.



The team will play off against a team of Fraser Coast past players, made up of 24 teammates.



The local side includes the likes of Guy Meredith, Paul Gerchow and Fraser Coast Councillor Denis Chapman.



Cr Chapman predicts it to be a rough game.



"We are expecting a lot of tackles, a lot of the players on our side are good at that," he said.



"We will be doing practice, but it will be in secret."



The last time Cr Chapman played a game was 22 years ago.



"I was 30 when I stopped, and I had played for 20 years," he said.



"I went for a 3km walk the other day; it took a while to recover from that."



His first task in the Legends of League game will be to run 40m to where he needs to be on the field.



The big game will be just the tip of the iceberg, with rugby league activities starting on November 23.



The Fraser Coast legends vary in age from their 30s to their 50s.



Players from the Australian Legends side will be visiting schools on the Fraser Coast and meeting the kids.



Organiser Troy Byers said the visits aim to inspire the future generations.



"We want to encourage them to stay in school, and lead a healthy life and focus on anti-bullying," he said.



He said the crowd would be in for a thriller during the legends game.



"The skills are still there for the players, it's just a change of pace," he said.



"It's going to be an amazing four days of football for the Fraser Coast."



On Sunday's match day, there will also be a women's game consisting of Bundaberg and Cherbourg players, expected to draw a large crowd from out of town.



Gates will open at noon, with the lead-up games starting at 1pm.



This will be the 32nd event of its kind in Queensland.



The money raised from it will be injected into Fraser Coast rugby league clubs and local Lions Clubs.



There will be an after-party at the Beach House Hotel, giving a chance for the public to meet all the players.

