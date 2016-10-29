29°
Sport

Stage set for clash of rugby league legends

Annie Perets
| 29th Oct 2016 8:40 AM
MASSIVE GAME: The International Legends of League is bringing a game to Hervey Bay on November 26.
MASSIVE GAME: The International Legends of League is bringing a game to Hervey Bay on November 26. Jordan Philp

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY league fans on the Fraser Coast will have an opportunity to meet some of the game's famous legends without going far.

That's because they are coming here, for one massive event.

Stafford Park in Hervey Bay will host the area's first International Legends of League game on November 26.

Fifteen Australian famous past players including Nathan Blacklock, Noel Goldthrope and Craig Wilson on the field showcasing their skills.

The team will play off against a team of Fraser Coast past players, made up of 24 teammates.

The local side includes the likes of Guy Meredith, Paul Gerchow and Fraser Coast Councillor Denis Chapman.

Cr Chapman predicts it to be a rough game.

"We are expecting a lot of tackles, a lot of the players on our side are good at that," he said.

"We will be doing practice, but it will be in secret."

The last time Cr Chapman played a game was 22 years ago.

"I was 30 when I stopped, and I had played for 20 years," he said.

"I went for a 3km walk the other day; it took a while to recover from that."

His first task in the Legends of League game will be to run 40m to where he needs to be on the field.

The big game will be just the tip of the iceberg, with rugby league activities starting on November 23.

The Fraser Coast legends vary in age from their 30s to their 50s.

Players from the Australian Legends side will be visiting schools on the Fraser Coast and meeting the kids.

Organiser Troy Byers said the visits aim to inspire the future generations.

"We want to encourage them to stay in school, and lead a healthy life and focus on anti-bullying," he said.

He said the crowd would be in for a thriller during the legends game.

"The skills are still there for the players, it's just a change of pace," he said.

"It's going to be an amazing four days of football for the Fraser Coast."

On Sunday's match day, there will also be a women's game consisting of Bundaberg and Cherbourg players, expected to draw a large crowd from out of town.

Gates will open at noon, with the lead-up games starting at 1pm.

This will be the 32nd event of its kind in Queensland.

The money raised from it will be injected into Fraser Coast rugby league clubs and local Lions Clubs.

There will be an after-party at the Beach House Hotel, giving a chance for the public to meet all the players.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast legends of league rugby league sport

Teen faces Supreme Court after swapping weed for an Xbox

Teen faces Supreme Court after swapping weed for an Xbox

AN 18-YEAR-old Mundubbera man faced the Supreme Court on Wednesday, after he exchanged $50 worth of marijuana with a teenager for an Xbox game console.

Childhood obesity on the rise

The Cancer Council would like to see cheaper healthy foods available in supermarkets.

Queensland is home to the largest number of childhood obesity cases

Snake makes a meal out of kangaroo joey

DONE LIKE A DINNER: The joey was no match for a python at Deepwater this week.

Python makes a meal of kangaroo joey

Motorists involved in Torbanlea crash were Coast locals

A mangled trike at the scene of a fatal accident on Old Toogoom Rd. near the Beelbi Creek causeway.

One died, another is in an unknown condition.

Local Partners

More child safety workers coming to Maryborough

There will be a new child safety officer and a child safety support officer.

Band will stop in Maryborough as part of national tour

Byron Bay act Jesse Morris Band will play at the Brolga Theatre on November 6 at 3pm.

A BAND will stop in Maryborough as part of its national tour.

Plenty to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend and beyond

PRESERVED: The latest Maryborough mural is dedicated to veterans of the Battle of Long Tan.

Mural opening, Halloween events and more on around the region.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Benedict Cumberbatch: Home is my safe harbour

Benedict Cumberbatch: Home is my safe harbour

BENEDICT Cumberbatch says home is like a "safe harbour" to him and he feels "very lucky" and blessed to have his wife Sophie Hunter and their son Christopher.

Elsa Pataky fell in love with Chris Hemsworth's voice

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Spanish model married to Aussie actor since 2010

Greg and Christine find a new (gold) lease on life

Christine and Greg Clark star in the TV series Aussie Gold Hunters.

COUPLE reckons there’s nothing like finding your first gold nugget.

Race facts and stats a winning combination

Impress colleagues with Melbourne Cup trivia

Birdy's voice soars during concert

English singer Birdy proves her skill during a recent concert.

The singer, 20, has acquired mythical status in the music world

Miley Cyrus finally confirms engagement to Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Eccentric singer confirms long-held rumour

Former Oasis frontman threw popcorn at his brother

The Gallagher brothers have famously feuded for many years.

Oasis brothers still haven't made up

Acreage Delight

929 Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough 4650

House 3 2 2 $448,000

The current owners have decided to sell this lovely property after 37 years. The home would suite a family wanting to enjoy the 16 acres that are available here. ...

An Opportunity for the First Home Buyer or Investor

5 Barilba Street, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Submit an Offer

Situated in the sought after central, yet quiet location of Scarness. Solid construction Internal access from the garage into the house Spacious kitchen Solar...

ELEVATED BLOCK READY TO BUILD

6 Loggerhead Court, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This elevated 2000m2 block is just waiting for your dream home. Situated ... $160,000

This elevated 2000m2 block is just waiting for your dream home. Situated in Turtle Cove Estate and surrounded by quality homes there is power and water...

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 Submit an Offer

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

Holiday Apartment in Prime Position

9/13 Ann Street, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 Submit an Offer

This sun filled unit provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal holidays. Positioned in a holiday complex, this unit has an open floor plan...

Great Central Location

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Central location to schools and shops Water efficient property. 3 x bedrooms Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen Ceiling fans in...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Forthcoming...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

Contemporary Style for Modern Living

47 Taylor St, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Great location close to Beach, Shops and Schools 4 x Bedrooms 2 x Bathrooms , ensuite to Main Open plan Dining and living area Lovely rear entertaining area with...

When Location Matters

47 Bayswater Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 Submit an Offer

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

PICK OF THE CROP

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Submit an Offer

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

6 auctions on the Fraser Coast this weekend

No Caption

On the hunt for a new house?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

6 houses in Gympie under $200,000

$170, 000, 9 Norman St, Gympie

These Gympie houses are perfect for investors or first home-buyers

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!