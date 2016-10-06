State land across Queensland to be sold off by government

A leaked strategy says developers must meet Queensland Government priorities if they want to buy state-owned sites that include railway parkland in Toowoomba; and blocks of land in the centre of Mackay, Hervey Bay and Rockhampton.

STATE-OWNED land in Mackay, Hervey Bay, Rockhampton and Toowoomba is expected to be sold so the Queensland Government can fund urban renewal precincts in these areas and pay for new infrastructure.

The Courier Mail reports that Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will outline a new urban renewal strategy in Townsville today.

According to the report, a leaked copy of the strategy says developers must meet Government priorities if they want to buy the sites which include railway parkland in Toowoomba; and blocks of land in the centre of Mackay, Hervey Bay and Rockhampton.

Other sites for sale are in Bowen Hills, Brisbane, Woolloongabba, Carseldine and Oxley.

"Developments will need to deliver strong community benefits, meet broader government priorities such as ­innovation, affordable housing and expanded tourism and will involve engagement with local governments, the community, stakeholders and industry," the strategy reads. - ARM NEWSDESK