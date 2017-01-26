Stay safe this Australia Day and look after your mates

PEOPLE on the Fraser Coast heading out and about to celebrate Australia Day today are being urged to take steps to ensure they have a safe and enjoyable day.

Emergency services are reminding people to be mindful of their alcohol consumption, walk away from conflict and organise transport with a sober driver.

People are reminded to call 000 if they are in or witness an emergency, and report suspicious behaviour to Policelink on 13 14 44.