Stay safe near water after croc seen attacking cow

ANOTHER crocodile sighting on the Fraser Coast will come as no surprise to anyone who lives here.

There have been crocodile sightings and captures here for decades and any fisherman will tell you they've either seen a croc, or signs of a crocodile, on a semi-regular basis while fishing in the Mary River.

While the prospect of a crocodile attack is remote, a motorist has reported seeing a crocodile attacking a cow by the side of the Mary River as she drove over the Henry Palmer Bridge into Maryborough on Sunday.

No one should panic, but it's worth remembering that when we walk near the river, and other waterways in the area where crocodiles have been spotted, we must be watchful.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service has advice for keeping safe from crocodiles and it's worth keeping in mind.

We all love spending time near the river, at the beach and other waterways, but there are risks that go along with that enjoyment as well.

That includes avoiding swimming in waters where crocodiles might live, standing back from the water when fishing or cast netting, never provoking, harassing or feeding crocodiles and always supervising children when near the water.

