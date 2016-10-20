Still recruiting for $95k Fraser Coast Regional Council role

A new Fraser Coast Regional Council position that will cost ratepayers $300,000 over three years still has not been filled.

A NEW Fraser Coast Regional Council position that will cost ratepayers $300,000 over three years still has not been filled.

The position was advertised early last month and council chief executive officer Lisa Desmond said the council was currently undertaking the recruitment process.

Titled as The Executive Officer to the Mayor's Office the position is advertised at a $95,000 annual salary, plus superannuation, on a three-year contract.

Mayor Chris Loft said the person would work closely with him and provide administrative support.