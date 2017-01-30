Still scorching: Where Qld will top 40 degrees this week

"BEAT the heat by hitting the beach" is the expert advice as temperatures soar throughout Queensland this week.

Gold Coast father Paul Dooley said he would be taking his nine-year-old daughter Kobi for cooling swims.

"We're right across from the beach at Tugun and Kobi loves the water so if the weather's a bit warmer then that's all the better," he said.

Bureau meteorologist Gordon Banks said temperatures in Brisbane would climb into the low 30s from today and slowly increase throughout the week.

"The closer you are to the coast, the more comfortable you will be as the maximum is a little lower and there are cooling sea breezes in the afternoon," he said.

Further inland, the temperatures are expected to be even hotter, with Ipswich likely to reach the high 30s and west of Toowoomba the low 40s.

"Over much of the southern region we'll be seeing hot to very hot conditions developing by midweek and persisting through to the weekend," he said.

Location: This week's max / min temps

Bundaberg: 33 / 23

Brisbane: 33 / 24

Caboolture: 35 / 20

Chinchilla: 39 / 20

Gladstone: 32 / 25

Gympie: 36 / 21

Hervey Bay: 33 / 24

Ipswich: 37 / 22

Logan: 34 / 23

Mackay: 32 / 24

Maroochydore: 32 / 22

Maryborough: 36 / 21

Toowoomba: 35 / 20

Surat: 41 / 24

Redcliffe: 32 / 23

Rockhampton: 35 / 23

Roma: 41 / 22

Tweed: 29 / 25

Warwick: 38 / 18