35°
Whats On

What's on: still time to grab your Xavier Rudd ticket

Eliza Wheeler
| 16th Jan 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:08 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE is still time to buy your ticket to see platinum-selling artist Xavier Rudd perform at the Brolga Theatre.  

Before starting his national tour with The Cat Empire, Xavier will be putting on a benefit concert in Maryborough, raising funds for women's health and youth support services on the Fraser Coast.  


 In a recent interview with the Chronicle, Xavier said he hoped his performance would shed light on the serious issue of domestic violence in the region.   

Singer songwriter Xavier Rudd.
Singer songwriter Xavier Rudd. Contributed

Tickets are on sale at www.ourfrasercoast.com.au/xavier-rudd.

What other musicians would you like to see come to the Fraser Coast? Join the discussion and tell us below. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  brolga theatre maryborough xavier rudd

Oakhurst father killed in quad bike tragedy near Tiaro

Oakhurst father killed in quad bike tragedy near Tiaro

An Oakhurst father was killed in a crash on Friday night.

Upcoming 'extreme' heatwave to blast the Fraser Coast

ANOTHER HEATWAVE: The Fraser Coast is about to be hit with a second heatwave in two weeks.

Just as the region was cooling down, another scorcher is expected.

Dickson hits back after claim he 'stole' LNP documents

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and MP Steve Dickson announce a game changing move in the next Queensland State election.

Buderim MP releases video saying he has "stolen nothing”

What's on: still time to grab your Xavier Rudd ticket

Australian singer songwriter Xavier Rudd at Bluesfest 2015

Money raised will go towards health and support services.

Local Partners

Sound of bells will ring for three hours today in M'Boro

SEVEN peals have taken place at St Paul’s Bell Tower since it was build in 1887.

A win for Wide Bay's water-wise ways

Councillor Denis Chapman shares some plans for 2017 developments.

They've got an award for their scheme.

What's on: 11 gigs coming up at the Brolga

Xavier Rudd will be performing a benefit concert at the Brolga Theatre on January 21.

There's a gig for everyone with lots happening in coming months.

Why platinum selling Xavier Rudd won't charge to play M'boro

Australian singer songwriter Xavier Rudd at Bluesfest 2015

All funds raised at the show will go towards community support.

Donate unused items to help fight against breast cancer

The Mini-Field of Women is a tribute to all those affected by breast cancer in the community.

Hervey Bay man will host garage sale for Breast Cancer Association.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

BRIT Awards performers revealed

LITTLE Mix, Emeli Sandé and The 1975 will perform at the BRIT Awards

Bringing legendary Elvis to life

LOVE ME TENDER: Hervey Bay's Trevor Turner loves a good spot of Elvis Presley impersonating.

Elvis impersonator returns

Shannon Noll charged with assault outside strip club

The singer Shannon Noll.

Singer reportedly arrested early Sunday morning

Johnny Depp sues ex-business managers

Johnny Depp is suing his former business managers for $25 million

One Direction fans made Briana Jungwirth's life 'nightmare'

Having a child with Louis Tomlinson became a "nightmare"

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

Mortgagee in Possession

17 McIvor Street, River Heads 4655

Residential Land Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp ... On-Site Auction

Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book an Inspection today

OWNER WANTS AN OFFER

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

DON&#39;T DELAY CALL TODAY!

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 $880,000

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

WATER VIEWS

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!