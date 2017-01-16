What's on: still time to grab your Xavier Rudd ticket

THERE is still time to buy your ticket to see platinum-selling artist Xavier Rudd perform at the Brolga Theatre.

Before starting his national tour with The Cat Empire, Xavier will be putting on a benefit concert in Maryborough, raising funds for women's health and youth support services on the Fraser Coast.

In a recent interview with the Chronicle, Xavier said he hoped his performance would shed light on the serious issue of domestic violence in the region.

Singer songwriter Xavier Rudd. Contributed

Tickets are on sale at www.ourfrasercoast.com.au/xavier-rudd.

