What's on: still time to grab your Xavier Rudd ticket

THERE is still time to buy your ticket to see platinum-selling artist Xavier Rudd perform at the Brolga Theatre.
Before starting his national tour with The Cat Empire, Xavier will be putting on a benefit concert in Maryborough, raising funds for women's health and youth support services on the Fraser Coast.
In a recent interview with the Chronicle, Xavier said he hoped his performance would shed light on the serious issue of domestic violence in the region.
Tickets are on sale at www.ourfrasercoast.com.au/xavier-rudd.
What other musicians would you like to see come to the Fraser Coast? Join the discussion and tell us below.