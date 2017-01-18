Stole credit card from dying man, will walk free by July

IN MEMORY: Urraween man Matt Clark will be remembered as \"motivated, courteous, respectful and sincere\".

A MAN responsible for stealing credit cards off a much-loved Urraween father while others tried to save the victim's life, will walk free on June 14.

Shannon James Davis has pleaded guilty to six charges relating to stealing, fraud and drug-related offences.

Davis, 28, was sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

The court heard that on the night of December 10, Davis and a co-accused took a credit card out of Matthew Clark's wallet while other members of the public performed CPR on the 37-year-old after he had been hit by a car.

Davis admitted to spending more than $200 on clothing, yogurt and alcohol on Mr Clark's credit card.

Before sentencing Davis, Magistrate Graeme Tatnell said he was struggling to find a word to describe the offence.

"In my 35 years on the bench this is probably the most serious stealing charge I've had to deal with," Mr Tatnell said.

Davis pleaded guilty to all six charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison with a parole release date set for June 14, 2017.

Davis has been ordered to pay $204.50 to the ANZ bank.