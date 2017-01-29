34°
News

Stolen car rampaged into a Hervey Bay business overnight

Annie Perets
| 29th Jan 2017 9:55 AM Updated: 10:01 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOMEBODY'S allegedly stolen car went on a wild run in the early hours of January 29.

A gray-coloured Toyota Prado was first stolen overnight from a Pulgul St, Urangan address.

What police believe was the same vehicle than rampaged into Anny's Takeaway and Convenient Store, located in Elizabeth St in Urangan.

Shortly after, the Toyota Prado which has number plate of 690 LPD, was allegedly dumped at Ross St, Urangan.

Maryborough Police Sergeant Bruce Hodgins said people inside Sugar Coast Village, which is located next to Anny's Takeaway and Convenient Store, were awoken from the crash.

"They heard the sound of the glass breaking," Sgt Hodgins said.

"It appears that after driving into the business, the driver of the car then jumped out, stole items from the shop, then got back into the car and went to dump it.

"It is unsure at this stage what was stolen from the shop."

Police got a call at about 3.40am regarding the rampage.

In another incident overnight, a break-and-enter occurred at Torquay Post Office.

Entry was gained from the offender smashing a window at the shop's side.

"It appears a number of phones were stolen from the post office," Sgt Hodgins said.

Sgt Hodgins said it was unclear at this stage whether the post office break-in and the stolen car incidents were related.

Police are looking for the offenders behind both the incidents.

Anyone with information on either of the incidents is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More to come.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccrime fcpolice fraser coast

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Mother of baby tortured and killed by father speaks out

Mother of baby tortured and killed by father speaks out

"I missed the signs and I'll do my time for the rest of my life."

Planet Ark gives wood policy a tick of approval

Gympie Council has followed Fraser Coast to also introduce it.

Stolen car rampaged into a Hervey Bay business overnight

Police generic. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

A gray-coloured Toyota Prado was stolen.

Upgraded river terrace for Brolga theatre opened

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft, member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and former deputy prime minister Warren Truss open the Brolga Theatre River Terrace on Friday.

The upgrade is estimated at $660,000.

Local Partners

GALLERY: 13-hour music festival rocked on in Burrum Heads

Listening to the tunes of Fraser Coast bands while enjoying an array of outdoor activities is how hundreds chose to spend Australia Day.

What's on: Events happening on Fraser Coast over weekend

ON TODAY: Bob Irwin will be at Mary Ryan's Hervey Bay 12.30-2pm.

Bob Irwin will be in Hervey Bay on Saturday.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

Steve Price's biggest fear about going on I’m A Celebrity

Steve Price's biggest fear about going on I’m A Celebrity

SHOCK jock's appearance may be the show’s worst kept secret. Now he reveals his biggest fear before going in.

  • TV

  • 29th Jan 2017 10:30 AM

Travis Collins, Sara Storer winners at Golden Guitar Awards

Sara Storer poses for a photograph after receiving the Golden Guitar Awards for Female Artist of the Year and Bush Ballad of the Year during the 45th Tamworth Country Music Festival, in Tamworth, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The Golden Guitar Awards celebrate the best in Australian country music.

Tamworth lit up again for the Golden Guitar Awards

What's on the small screen this week

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

THE summer dry spell is over as big shows return for ratings rumble.

First I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant named

Swapping the Lycra for khaki: Lisa Curry’s heading into the jungle.

The first I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant is ...

Actor John Hurt has died aged 77

Multiple sources report the death of John Hurt

Fisticuffs at the dinner table on My Kitchen Rules?

My Kitchen Rules judge Colin Fassnidge.

Reality show’s judges reveal the ups and downs of new season.

This book is not going to make you feel good

This book is not going to make you feel good, not at all.

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $448,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 Auction in...

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Mortgagee in Possession

17 McIvor Street, River Heads 4655

Residential Land Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp ... On-Site Auction

Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book an Inspection today

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 $285,000

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with en-suite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $258,000

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 $250,000

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Forthcoming...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!