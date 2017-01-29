Stolen car rampaged into a Hervey Bay business overnight

SOMEBODY'S allegedly stolen car went on a wild run in the early hours of January 29.

A gray-coloured Toyota Prado was first stolen overnight from a Pulgul St, Urangan address.

What police believe was the same vehicle than rampaged into Anny's Takeaway and Convenient Store, located in Elizabeth St in Urangan.

Shortly after, the Toyota Prado which has number plate of 690 LPD, was allegedly dumped at Ross St, Urangan.

Maryborough Police Sergeant Bruce Hodgins said people inside Sugar Coast Village, which is located next to Anny's Takeaway and Convenient Store, were awoken from the crash.

"They heard the sound of the glass breaking," Sgt Hodgins said.

"It appears that after driving into the business, the driver of the car then jumped out, stole items from the shop, then got back into the car and went to dump it.

"It is unsure at this stage what was stolen from the shop."

Police got a call at about 3.40am regarding the rampage.

In another incident overnight, a break-and-enter occurred at Torquay Post Office.

Entry was gained from the offender smashing a window at the shop's side.

"It appears a number of phones were stolen from the post office," Sgt Hodgins said.

Sgt Hodgins said it was unclear at this stage whether the post office break-in and the stolen car incidents were related.

Police are looking for the offenders behind both the incidents.

Anyone with information on either of the incidents is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More to come.