Stolen plates: secure your number plates

POLICE are urging motorists to double check their number plate fittings with plates stolen every week.

Throughout the Fraser Coast there are a number of reported stolen/lost number plates with the most recent one reported on October 25.

Offenders allegedly removed a number plate from a boat trailer at the Urangan boat ramp between 5am and 8:45am.

There are many different options available to motorists regarding additional security to ensure their number plates are secure, including the use of one way screws, which are available at most hardware or auto stores.

Remember it is your responsibility to ensure you have your number plates on your vehicle, that they are clear and visible and should you unfortunately lose one, or have one or both plates stolen.

By law you only have 14 days to replace your plates. This also applies in the cases of damaged and destroyed number plates.