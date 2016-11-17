Hervey Bay's beaches badly damaged by storms

Erosion at Shelly Beach - access to beach has been cordoned off.

HERVEY Bay's picturesque beaches are in recovery mode after recent storms and high tide caused erosion to the foreshore area.



Fraser Coast Councillor Denis Chapman said work is happening now to fix the damage.

Erosion at Shelly Beach - access to beach has been cordoned off. Alistair Brightman





"The impact has varied between locations, but some beach accesses have been closed for safety reasons," he said.



"Later this week, isolated sand pushes will be carried out at various locations between Scarness and Urangan, with a focus on beach accesses and impacted vegetation.



"The beach profile has lowered by more than one metre at Scarness, exposing the toe rock of the existing walls.



"Although exposed, the rock walls are providing protection to the foreshore area from erosion, as intended."