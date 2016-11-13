34°
House flattened in Coast from last night's storm

Annie Perets
| 13th Nov 2016 11:57 AM Updated: 2:08 PM

UPDATE: The head of the Fraser Coast's Disaster Management Group Rolf Light estimates hundreds, if not thousands, of trees have been brought down from storms overnight around North Aramara.

"I've never seen anything like it," Cr Light said.

"The road was covered in several spots."

 

Just one of many trees that was brought down by the storm that hit North Aramara.
Just one of many trees that was brought down by the storm that hit North Aramara. Contributed

 

Fraser Coast Regional Council has sent crews to North Aramara help clear the damage, and those crews are working right now.

Tina Greenhalgh resides in Broowena but drove to North Aramara to look at the damage this morning.

"The town is just smashed; it looks like a bull dozer went through it," she said.

"There are massive gum trees smashed in half, and trees with branches hanging.

"It's normally a two-way road but has become the width of a one-way at the moment.

"The damage covers a good couple of kilometres.

"Broowena is just a few minutes away but missed the big impact."

One family had an old house on their property become completely flattened.

 

An old house on a property in North Aramara has been flattened. The house was not lived in but has sentimental value.
An old house on a property in North Aramara has been flattened. The house was not lived in but has sentimental value. Contributed

 

Kerri Willmott shared a photo of the damaged house, which belonged to her husband;s grandfather, on Facebook.

"It wasn't liveable, but sentimental stuff was in there, and memories," she wrote.

"You gotta see it to believe it, and I am glad I wasn't there when it hit."

The family is spending today cleaning up the mess.

 

Property destruction in North Aramara following the storm on November 12.
Property destruction in North Aramara following the storm on November 12. Contributed

 

Bauple Museum & District Historical Society Inc also suffered under the storm's ferocity.

"There's a tree that's come down over the museum's roof," Cr Light said.

"Currently, they've lost power."

A tree has also come damaged the fence of a church.

Cr Light said that council will continue to assess the damage today.

"I haven't heard of any human injuries from it," he said.

"The storm itself was not a mass destruction event, and was not widespread."

The localised nature of the event has charged speculations that it could have been a tornado responsible.

"The damage was so localised, but the damage that did happen was a significant amount," Cr Light said.

"I'm not an expert but it looked like it was a microburst."

 

EARLIER: RESIDENTS in Toogoom could be forgiven for thinking last night's storm was responsible for their temporary loss of electricity.

Their power outage was actually a result of a machinery incident, which just happened to occur during storm time.

A 22-tonne excavator knocked down a tree which then hit a powerline just before 4pm.

About 1100 Ergon Energy customers in the Toogoom area were effected as a result.

Hervey Bay escaped the worst of the storm but the ferocity was felt further south towards the Glenwood and Aramara areas.  

Most of the damage occurred in the Bauple and Glenwood area, with some homes still out of power.

The outages were caused by normal storm-related problems including powerlines coming down and damage to transformers.

The State Emergency Service was called to 10 jobs in the Wide Bay-Burnett, mainly for leaking home and fallen trees.

Join the conversation: Were you effected by last night's storm? Comment below.

