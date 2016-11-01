30°
News

STORMS: Gale force winds and rain forecast for Fraser Coast

Amy Formosa
| 1st Nov 2016 9:58 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE is the potential for gale force winds and showers on the Fraser Coast later this afternoon as storms track towards the Fraser Coast, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

According to weather forecaster Vinord Anand, a low pressure system currently hovering over the eastern darling downs has the potential to bring quick moving storms with it when it tracks north.

It is expected to move into the Wide Bay later on Tuesday.

The storms are moving quickly so the effect is expected to be minimal, according to the bureau. 

Mr Anand said there was also the potential for hail with the storms which are set to hit the Sunshine Coast earlier on Tuesday. 

Keep updated with changing weather conditions on the Bureau of Meteorology website.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast weather

Melbourne Cup: The horses most likely to win

Melbourne Cup: The horses most likely to win

If you only have 10 minutes to find yourself a winner, check out our guide on every runner in the 2016 Melbourne Cup....

Weed found in boot of car

Police generic. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Police could smell cannabis in the vehicle.

Something to do everyday on the Fraser Coast in November

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Brad Rawiller riding Real Love before Race 8, MRC Foundation Cup during Melbourne Racing at Caulfield Racecourse on September 17, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

Got nothing to do this month? Now you do!

STORMS: Gale force winds and rain forecast for Fraser Coast

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting storms.

Local Partners

More child safety workers coming to Maryborough

There will be a new child safety officer and a child safety support officer.

Band will stop in Maryborough as part of national tour

Byron Bay act Jesse Morris Band will play at the Brolga Theatre on November 6 at 3pm.

A BAND will stop in Maryborough as part of its national tour.

Off and racing: Where to celebrate Melbourne Cup on Coast

Melbourne Cup.

Enjoy a glass of bubbly and pic a winner.

Plenty to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend and beyond

PRESERVED: The latest Maryborough mural is dedicated to veterans of the Battle of Long Tan.

Mural opening, Halloween events and more on around the region.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Janet Jackson converts to Islam

Janet Jackson converts to Islam

JANET Jackson has reportedly converted to Islam in order to share her religion with her husband Wissam Al Mana, with whom she is expecting her first child.

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

Mariah Carey is demanding James Packer buy her a mansion

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren claims she was sexually assaulted by Alfred Hitchcock

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

Disgraced actor Mark Salling has been accused of raping a woman

Lisa Curry engaged to Elvis impersonator

Lisa Curry and Elvis impersonator Mark Andrew Tabone in Sydney

"He is so sweet", Lisa reveals her fiance.

Barnaby Joyce in celebrity feud, again

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce has clashed with Morrissey.

Deputy PM clashes with The Smiths frontman in live export saga

Great Central Location

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Central location to schools and shops Water efficient property. 3 x bedrooms Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen Ceiling fans in...

Will not last, Loads of Potential

15 Jacobsen Outlook, Urraween 4655

House 6 2 Auction in...

6 Bedrooms Ensuite off main Large entertaining area In ground pool 2000 m2 block Phone for more details

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

STOP and SMELL THE FLOWERS

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 6 Auction in...

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!