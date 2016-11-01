STORMS: Gale force winds and rain forecast for Fraser Coast

THERE is the potential for gale force winds and showers on the Fraser Coast later this afternoon as storms track towards the Fraser Coast, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

According to weather forecaster Vinord Anand, a low pressure system currently hovering over the eastern darling downs has the potential to bring quick moving storms with it when it tracks north.

It is expected to move into the Wide Bay later on Tuesday.

The storms are moving quickly so the effect is expected to be minimal, according to the bureau.

Mr Anand said there was also the potential for hail with the storms which are set to hit the Sunshine Coast earlier on Tuesday.

