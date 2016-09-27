Brisbane, Gold Coast airports hit by Border Force strikes

BRISBANE and Gold Coast international airports have already been struck by rolling strikes from Australia's Border Force and Immigration officers as industrial action ramps up from today.

The officers will walk off the job from today until October 2, causing stoppages at international airports, cruise ship terminals and cargo facilities.

Only international airports are affected, although there may be flow-on effects to other sites.

The strike is expected to be in the form of extensive rolling stoppages.

As of Monday morning at 11am, the CPSU has confirmed there have been "walk offs" at all Australian international airports with the exception of Canberra and Perth.

It is understood that the industrial action caused "significant delays" in Brisbane and Coolangatta airports.

The Sunshine Coast is also likely to be affected.

"This announcement gives government a choice," Community and Public Sector Union national secretary Nadine Flood said.

"They can sit down and talk to resolve this long-running dispute.

"Or take this dispute to the Fair Work Commission, and if they do that, we will be proposing that the independent umpire arbitrate this dispute and resolve it once and for wall."

In a media release on Monday, the union stated: "The CPSU has today provided notification it will extend planned airport strikes by one week, stepping up pressure on the Turnbull Government to bring the ongoing bargaining dispute to a head.

The industrial action is the most intense and widespread strike action undertaken by CPSU members to date in order to force a resolution to the bargaining dispute that has run for more than 1000 days.

Ms Flood said "CPSU members are doubling down on industrial action in order to send a clear message to the Turnbull Government that they have to do something to end this 1000 day dispute."

The CPSU is warning that industrial action can occur at any time when its workers are required, which will include both peak and quieter times.

The union is advising travellers to arrive early for flights if they are departing.

For those who are picking up friends or family arriving from overseas, they have been told to prepare for delays.