String of assaults at Maryborough prison over weekend

Annie Perets
| 16th Jan 2017 11:46 AM Updated: 12:14 PM
Two on-duty prison guards were assaulted in attacks at the Maryborough Correctional Centre over the weekend.
Valerie Horton FRA040512prison11

TWO on-duty prison guards were assaulted in attacks at the Maryborough Correctional Centre over the weekend.

In the first incident, a prisoner spat in the face of a correctional centre staff member on Saturday.

And in the second incident, later on Saturday, a different prisoner poured water on a guard and then punched his head.

The guard was sent to hospital but then released and went back to duty.

What's causing the offences?

Shadow Minister for Corrective Services Tim Mander said it all came down to one word: Overcrowding.

"There's no doubt about it, that the increase of assaults on prison officers is a direct result of overcrowding," he said.

"Assaults on hard working prison staff are totally unaccepted."

He attributed the assaults to a scrapping of a plan that the Liberal Party had proposed.

"The opposition had a plan to add 650 cells across the state, but the Labor government has scrapped that," Mr Mander said.

"Under Labor, our prisons have turned into fight clubs."

Together Union representative Ian Barber said the relevant sections of the prison went into lockdown after the second assault.

"If they did the lockdown after the first incident, the second would not have happened," Mr Barber said.

On Sunday, Together Union held a meeting in which a motion was passed to push for lockdowns to happen right away.

"In some places, this procedure is already in place," Mr Barber said.

"Part of the reason for these immediate lockdown is to stop these things escalating."

The two prisoners behind Saturday's offences were located in the cells next to each other, meaning they could have been able to communicate.

This motion has been passed on to the Maryborough Correctional Centre general manager.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccrime fraser coast maryborough maryborough correctional centre prison

In the first incident, a prisoner spat in the face of a correctional centre staff member.

