Stroke victims can help spread safety message

FRASER Coast residents are encouraged to join the Stroke Foundation's volunteer program to help spread its Stroke-Safe message in the region.



Stroke Foundation Queensland state manager Libby Dunstan said local volunteer speakers played a critical role in boosting community awareness of stroke.



"One in six of us will have a stroke but sadly too many people don't understand what a stroke is and what they can do to potentially avoid having one," Ms Dunstan said.



"StrokeSafe Education talks aim to make sure that people understand stroke is a medical emergency and fast treatment is vital to survival and recovery.



"We know StrokeSafe speakers make a difference." To express your interest in joining the team, contact 1300 194 196 or email strokesafe@



strokefoundation.org.au.


