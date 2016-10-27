Stuart Little will impress on stage

MORE than 90 years ago, while sleeping on a New York train, Elwyn Brooks White, a 26-year old author, dreamt about a boy who acted very much like a mouse.

Two decades later, after many stuttered starts, that New York mousey cat-nap was resurrected in an episodic children's novel Stuart Little.

The professional and well-loved stage adaption of this book is the next exciting production by the Stage Left Group of Addictive Dramatics.

At a recent rehearsal I saw a stage-ready scene which promises a mighty fine performance.

For those who came in late, Stuart, who simultaneously identifies as a boy and a mouse, communicates with humans and personified animals.

If this sounds complicated, all will be made clear when you see the show.

Rod Lousich directs his young charges with empathy.

They are a talented group and while I was impressed with all of them, obviously only the cast members whom I saw the most were open to comment.

In the title role Javion Spargo was eloquently a mixture of mouse and moppet. Javion was also principal in the Brolga's Mary Poppins.

Most of the actors play an assortment of parts and Kayla Darmody as Magalo and Jade Lonnie as Snowbell were exemplars of the talent on display.

Musical background, effects and lighting are the splendid products of Jamie Trethewie and Will Armitt and innovative costuming is by Sarah Slatterly and Cindy Klienhans.

All concerned with the production emphasised the professional support of the company's artistic executive Tamara Bailey.