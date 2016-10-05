Student work will be on display during art show

ST HELENS School will showcase work of its students tomorrow in a special event, on 5-6.30pm.

Kids in Year 1-6 have been busy taking part in a budding artist program, working alongside a professional artist to create beautiful art.

They have created a wide variety of work, ranging from Aboriginal-themed art to sketching local houses.

Entry is free.

The art display will be held in the school hall, with directions visible upon arrival.

St Helens School is located at 891 Saltwater Creek Rd, St Helens.