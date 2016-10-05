29°
Whats On

Student work will be on display during art show

Annie Perets
| 5th Oct 2016 5:03 PM
St Helens State School in Maryborough. Photo: Karleila Thomsen / Fraser Coast Chronicle
St Helens State School in Maryborough. Photo: Karleila Thomsen / Fraser Coast Chronicle Karleila Thomsen FRA290112sthele

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ST HELENS School will showcase work of its students tomorrow in a special event, on 5-6.30pm.

Kids in Year 1-6 have been busy taking part in a budding artist program, working alongside a professional artist to create beautiful art.

They have created a wide variety of work, ranging from Aboriginal-themed art to sketching local houses.

Entry is free.

The art display will be held in the school hall, with directions visible upon arrival.

St Helens School is located at 891 Saltwater Creek Rd, St Helens.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  art show, fraser coast, st helens

The truth behind 'that shark pic' from Hervey Bay

The truth behind 'that shark pic' from Hervey Bay

Casey was able to get close enough to identify the shark – a hammerhead – and took the photo when it returned to deeper waters.

Budgie Nine make Australia the real butt of the joke

Nik Asyraaf posted this photo on Twitter saying: Shame on those Aussies by doing this. So inappropriate.

Australia is the real butt of the joke in this overseas debacle.

$280m solar farm to produce enough power for Coast

The future site of Eco Energy World's (EEW) solar farm at Aramara.

Construction on the $280m project is expected to start in 2017.

Student work will be on display during art show

St Helens State School in Maryborough. Photo: Karleila Thomsen / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Tomorrow, St Helens School will host an exhibition.

Local Partners

Future event planner tops fundraiser chart in Relay for Life

Luke Strochnetter is putting heart and soul into making a difference.

Tips for parents in battling their children's night terrors

The Nightmare before Christmas was the second favourite movie for Northern Star Facebook followers.

Help available on Fraser Coast for night terror concerns.

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Latest deals and offers

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

Taylor Swift believes that Demi Lovato's comments were "unnecessary" after the singer slammed Taylor's squad for "tearing Katy Perry down".

Kim Kardashian West 'not doing so good'

The star was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

Eva Green portrays Miss Peregrine in a scene from the movie Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

TIM Burton film has a great cast but becomes a bit sluggish.

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Flume leads nominations for 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume is nominated in 11 categories for the 2016 ARIA Awards.

PRODUCER and musician has already won three Artistan gongs.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

BY all accounts, The Magnificent Seven should have been a slam dunk.

Kim Kardashian Paris robbery sparks scam attacks

Kim Kardashian West

2400% increase in Kim-Kardashian related spam and scams

GREAT LOCATION. GREAT HOME.

4 Banks Court, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 Auction In...

Quality built 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a stunning location overlooking Hervey Bay lakes. The main bedroom is ensuited and includes massive built in robe while...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Auction in...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

KEEN GOLFERS TAKE NOTE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Restaurants soon to be announced at new Gunalda servo

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

Which business would you like to see open in the new centre?

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'