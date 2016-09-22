Students explore options at USC open day

Claire du Prel de Chapois, 8, having fun with some of the games.

MORE than 15 degrees and study programs were in the spotlight as the University of the Sunshine Coast's Fraser Coast campus held its Open Day.

The event was held on September 18 and included plenty of different activities.

Those attending were given the chance to test how fast they could run, how far they could throw and how high they could jump as part of a hands-on activity for the university's Bachelor of Sports Studies.

The day also included live music, wheelchair basketball, face-painting and giveaways.

Those at the event also took part in a larger-than-life version of Cluedo, with people using their logic in a race to be the first to solve a murder mystery. There were also games of Twister, tic-tac-toe and pick-up-sticks during the day.

Bachelor of Education students were also able to explore coding and other innovations used to engage students in learning while watching robots perform tasks.

Jane Mackin and Kim Shelton from USC library and Mark Shelton from the council library at the scene of a "murder” for people to solve. Alistair Brightman

Prospective nurses and scientists were also given the chance to treat life-sized medical manikins in a simulated hospital ward.

They were also given the chance to join in interesting experiments including germ detection with UV lights.

Information was also shared on education, science, animal ecology, nursing and sport sciences, business, accounting and marketing, tourism, leisure and events, human services and social work and psychology and social sciences.

