Students get hands-on view of university science course

Rose and Beth Elmer from St Mary's College, Maryborough take part in a free one-day program of STEM-based activities at the University of the Sunshine Coast Fraser Coast campus

HAVING never seen a titration experiment before, St Mary's Rose and Beth Elmer said it was "mind-blowing” to see what was on offer at their recent visit to the University of the Sunshine Coast.

The Year 7 Maryborough students were two of the many students who attended the college for a one-day STEM workshop, hosted by USC for the region's high school students, teachers, parents and school lab technicians to engage first-hand with advanced science courses.

USC Associate Lecturer in Science Dr Sarah Windsor said the event was designed to allow participants to engage in interesting activities based on science, technology, engineering and maths.

"The group took part in experiments ranging from investigating how much vitamin C is in apple juice, to what structures of molecules lead to increased boiling points," Dr Windsor said.

For Rose and Beth, who have a future career in science on the cards, it was an eye-opening experience.

"I was just blown away by the labs and I really appreciated getting the opportunity to have this hands-on experience with science," Rose said.

Mum Anne Elmer, who teaches science and maths at St Mary's College, said the pair have a natural affinity towards the field of study, and praised the efforts of the university for opening up pathways for students.

"We (St Mary's) have a strong focus on STEM subjects. This workshop was one step further for the interested students, and it really excited them,” she said.

"The university is extremely active in supporting high school students, in knowing whats available to them...(and) giving them first hand experience with advance science and chemistry.

"It's another option to students to not have to move out of home when they pursue their tertiary studies; since the first year is spent on the Fraser Coast, why not be closer to home to be more prepared when they go into 2nd year at Sipple Downs?

"It's a fantastic opportunity for students.”

USC has recently expanded their program to include a Bachelor of Science through the Fraser Coast campus from the start of next year.

For information go to www.usc.edu.au/learn.