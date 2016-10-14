Student's message for Rio athletes returned by Olympian

URANGAN State High School student Tiffany Trappel thought it would be nice to send the athletes in Rio a good luck message before the games.

As part of a school project, the Year 9 student created a drawing and mailed it away.

"I put a kangaroo on it, and added a Rio symbol and used Rio colours; I wanted it to have a nice message," she said.

"Something for them to look at and to remember to not give up and keep going."

Much to her surprise, she got a lovely reply back.

Australian long jumper Chelsea Jaensch took a photo of herself holding Tiffany's artwork.

"I was so surprised, when the head of department came to tell me about it, I thought I was in trouble or something," Tiffany said.

"I really can't believe it, getting that photo sent was amazing."