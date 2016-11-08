32°
Lifestyle

Cutting edge summer hair styles you have to get this season

Amy Formosa
| 8th Nov 2016 3:00 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OMBRE and long bobs are cutting edge this season as the weather warms up on the Fraser Coast.

We asked a couple of our hair stylists voted as the top five in a recent Facebook shout-out what trends were popular this spring/summer and here is what they said.

The manager at Summer Jade Hair Salon, Shnay Rice said ombre or the soft balayage were popular colour choices for the warmer months.

"It's easy to manage and it a lot healthier on the hair in the long run," Shnay said.

Beach blondes and ashy colours are also popular looks coming into summer.

Ombre or the soft balayage are a popular colour choice for the warmer months.
Ombre or the soft balayage are a popular colour choice for the warmer months.

When it comes to the most popular cuts for summer, the long bob and concave bobs are all the fashion for the ladies while the men are enjoying the popular comb over look and the man bun.

"Men are taking a lot more pride in their appearance than what they used to," Shnay said.

Natalie Hoult, the owner of Raw Hair Toogoom said two toned foils were popular at her salon.

She said the natural looks were in this season rather than the bright bleach blondes. 

With summer just around the corner - Natalie said lots of ladies were making the chop with solid length rather than layers.

When it comes to the fringe - Natalie recommends to avoid this look due to the summer heat.

Heidi Watson from Hip Happenin Hair in Maryborough said silver/ash tones were huge this season for the younger and older women. 

Heidi is finding clients are after the simple low maintenance styles like 'wash and wear razor hair styles.'

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  beauty fraser coast hair hairdresser summer

MISSING AT SEA: Massive search covers 600km area

MISSING AT SEA: Massive search covers 600km area

EIGHT rescue helicopters, four fishing vessels, a VMR crew from Bundaberg and a plane are all searching for the man in rough seas near Fraser Island.

Need a job? Here's eight up for grabs on Fraser Coast now

NEW TREND: Budi Dental practice manager Kacey Muttock says online bookings are popular.

A variety of different jobs available right now.

COUNCIL: What's on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting?

Some controversial matters will return to Council tomorrow.

Some of the items on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting.

Bing a carer has its downfalls, bu help is available

John, Janice and Robyn Frescuras died in their Booral home last week in a shooting. The stressful situation they were in prior to their deaths, has been speculated to have caused the tragic event.

“I’ve had a few times when I’ve had nobody to turn to."

Local Partners

Hearing provider shines at business awards

AUSTRALIAN Hearing Hervey Bay and Maryborough won the award for Best Health Provider at the Fraser Coast Business and Tourism awards.

Machines added to ward will help kids breathe better

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service General Manager of Family and Community Stephen Bell (middle) receives one of the two new Airvo machines from Toogum and District RSL's Ken Higgins and Bar Fly's Ken Stanton.

The equipment makes it easier to clear airways.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

If it's craft you're after, get along to this event

Craftfest kicks off today.

It's an event that is greatly anticipated every year.

Seven places to watch the Melbourne Cup on the Fraser Coast

Melbourne Cup.

Enjoy a glass of bubbly and pic a winner.

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Melissa Joan Hart's 'mom guilt'

Melissa Joan Hart feels guilty she is not being a good mother

Kelle Bryan can't touch her children because of lupus

Kelle Bryan's lupus means she is unable to "touch" her children

Jolie set to fights Pitt's bid for joint custody

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie has vowed not to give Brad Pitt joint custody

“Insane and racist”: Offshore detention like Trump's wall

“Anything can seem sane in comparison,” she said.

3D printing hooks up with simulation game

CQUniversity Dr Michael Cowling spent six months in the USA, working at the cutting-edge of augmented reality and 3D printing with Josh and Karen Tanenbaum, from the Transformative Play Lab at University of California Irvine.

CQUniversity researcher has returned from six months in the USA

Lorde second album update: "You'll have to hold on"

"I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name."

Lorde's new album won't be coming "tomorrow, or even next month"

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction in...

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

OWNER WANTS IT SOLD

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Forthcoming...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

Brand New Home

Lot 8 Belleni Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Fantastic home in a prime location in Point Vernon. The home features 4 bedrooms with ensuite, media room, Caesar stone bench tops and quality features...

ALL OFFERS PRESENTED

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous...

When Location Counts

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

5 Spacious bedrooms plus ensuite Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed Large home ideal for dual family 1045 m2 Block Book an inspection...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Auction in...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!