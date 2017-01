Hervey Bay Regional Gallery - Three Foot Six The Sunlander. Gallery volunteer Barbara Watts in the main gallery with Glen O'Malley's photographs and Ian Smith's paintings.

BE SURE to catch the last few days of the Three Foot Six - The Sunlander at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, before it steams off into the distance!

The exhibition captures some of the stories and character of Queensland Rail through the Sunlander service, during its operation from 1953 until 2014.

It will be on display until this Sunday. Entry is free. For more information about the exhibition contact the gallery on 4197 4206.