Sunlander turns to rest at Hervey Bay Regional Gallery

Hervey Bay Regional Gallery - Three Foot Six The Sunlander. Gallery volunteer Barbara Watts in the main gallery with Glen O'Malley's photographs and Ian Smith's paintings.

HERVEY Bay Regional Gallery volunteer Barbara Watts has seen a lot of works go through the gallery.

But the latest Three Foot Six, The Sunlander - a collection of photographic works by Glen O'Malley and Ian Smith - has her absolutely fascinated.

"I'm fascinated that this gentleman (Glen O'Malley) has the foresight to take all these photos of the Sunlander; it shows such great quality and perception,” she said.

"I feel like I'm riding on the Sunlander, loojking out the window as the countryside goes past.”

The joint exhibition records the journey of the Sunlander, a train service that operated between Brisbane and Cairns since 1953, and the stories and culture of Queensland travel.

The exhibition is described as "the result of a lifetime of train travel.”

Three Foot Six, The Sunlander will be displayed at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery until Sunday, February 5.