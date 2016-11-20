SUPERBOATS: Bittersweet day for 222 Offshore Racing

A PORT side engine issue forced an early end to 222 Offshore Racing's Offshore Superboat Championship campaign.

The team awoke to learn throttleman Peter McGrath was unable to race due to sickness.

Having secured second place on Saturday in the pole position shootout, the boat was handling well and the team was looking forward to a strong race.

Without a throttleman however, it looked as if the final race wasn't going to happen.

Experienced throttleman Karl Wall was in Hervey Bay supporting and assisting Hogs Breath, and was kind enough to jump in and help out.

Wall's offer paid immediate dividends as 222 Offshore won the first race.

222 Offshore was squeezed between Team Navy and Maritimo, but held their line into the turn buoy, pushing the 2 outside boats wide.

222 Offshore maintained and lengthened their lead throughout the 30-minute race, and crossed the finish line in first.

Race two didn't work out quite as well as the engine issue forced the team to need a tow to the pits.

Despite a 15-minute delay to the start of the race the team was unable to fix the issue.

Pilot Darren Nicholson said it was unfortunate.

"It was a shame we couldn't resolve the engine issue for the second race, because the boat was feeling so good," he said.

"We threw everything at it, but unfortunately we just ran out of time.

"We were so happy to come away with a win in Race 1 - it was a much needed boost for the team and I'm glad Karl was able to experience that with us.

"We'll head back to the Gold Coast and strip the boat down and we look forward to coming back in 2017 for another crack at the Championship."