Superboats, concerts and more on this weekend

Mark Ladner visits the Nikenbah Markets on Sunday, during his first week as a new Fraser Coast resident. He recently moved from Canberra. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle

SATURDAY

SUPERBOATS RACE

When: Saturday from noon and Sunday at 11am and 1pm

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Scarness, Hervey Bay

What: Get ready for the thrill of high octane powerboat racing in Hervey Bay.

Across the weekend of November 19 and 20, Hervey Bay will host the national series final of the Hervey Bay Offshore Superboat Championships.

Spectators can line up anywhere along Hervey Bay's beachfront to watch these high class vessels as they race at speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour around a triangular course running from Torquay to Point Vernon, within 600 metres from the shore.

Cost: Free.

PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS

When: Saturday, 7am to 1pm.

Where: Pier Park, Urangan.

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Saturday.

Cost: Free.

SUPERBOATS RACE: On Saturday and Sunday in Hervey Bay. Head down to the esplanade to see all the action. Valerie Horton

DUMP FOR FREE

When: November 19, 20 and 21.

Where: Council landfill sites and transfer stations.

What: Residents can take up to two cubic metres of household or residential rubbish free of charge, in an effort to get ready for storm season.

Commercial and industrial waste cannot be dumped for free and standard fees will apply.

Fridges, freezers and air-conditioners will be accepted free of charge from residents only if they are correctly degassed.

For more information, go to www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/ waste-facilities-hours.

Cost: Free

TINANA DANCE

When: Saturday from 7.30pm

Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd

What: Dance Promotions Maryborough will host an all ages dance with entertainment by Gary and Geoff. For more information phone Joff McGovern 0438 867 090.

Cost:$10 includes supper, lucky door and novelty prizes

MY FAIR LADY AUDITIONS

When: Saturday, vocal roles and chorus: 10am to 2pm, character roles: 2.30pm tp 5pm

Where: Cleone McRoberts Academy of Dance, Tinana Cycle Hall, Cran St. The hall is at the end of Cran St.

What: Maryborough Players Inc will be casting roles for its production of My Fair Lady.

Cost: Free

WILDLIFE WORKSHOP

When: Saturday from 2pm

Where: Lupton Park Community Garden, Aberdeen Ave, Maryborough

What: Wildlife Friendly Gardens workshop hosted by Fraser Coast Branch of Wildlife Queensland, together with Fraser Coast Regional Council. Speakers Don MacDonald, Rob Wilkinson, Ruby Rosenfield, and Audrey Sorensen. Numbers are limited. To book, phone Sara on 4129 5789.

Cost: $5 includes afternoon tea and information pack

WILDLIFE WORKSHOP: On Saturday from 2pm, learn more about the wildlife in our region. Luka Kauzlaric

SUNDAY

NIKENBAH MARKETS

When: Sunday, 6am.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, Nikenbah.

What: There's plenty to browse and buy at the iconic country markets.

Cost: Free.

WILDLIFE MARKETS

When: Sunday, 7am - 1pm

Where: Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, Mungar Rd, West Maryborough

What: Car boot sale and country market: stall bookings essential, $10 sites, phone 4123 4171. Lots of stalls: bric-a-brac, birds, fruit and veges, bikes, paintings, jumping castle, sizzle, bush donuts.

Cost: Gold coin donation also gives entry to the sanctuary

MUSIC BY THE RIVER

When: Sunday from 2pm

Where: Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough

What: Pleasant Sunday Afternoon hosted by the Choral Society with entertainment by Hervey Bay Junior Choir, Shiraz, Riverside Celtics - a variety of music from popular music, sea shanties to jazz and Christmas music.

Cost: $10