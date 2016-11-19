Superboats ready to roar through the Bay

THE superboats have arrived, the first function is over and it is time to hit Hervey Bay's water.

The Offshore Superboat Championships will come alive today when 12 boats compete in the pole position shootout at noon.

The Supercat Outboard, Supercat Extreme and Supercat 1000 shootouts will be contested in two, 20-minute periods.

All 12 superboats will then participate in the competitor street parade, which will start at Urangan's marina, travel down Elizabeth St to the Esplanade, down to Main St and back via Boat Harbour Dr from 3.30pm.

The serious stuff starts at 11am tomorrow with the start of the first race, with the second and last in the series to start at 1pm.

Go to www.frasercoast chronicle.com.au for the best places to catch the action, an interview and video with driver Darren Nicholson, and photos as the weekend's events progress.