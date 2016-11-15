SUPERMOON: Your stunning photos from around the Fraser Coast

Amy Formosa Full Profile Login to follow

THANKS for sharing Fraser Coast!

The supermoon made it's grand appearance in the skies on Monday night and the photos have shown her spectacular beauty.

The clouds didn't get in the way of a good photo, adding to the stunning appearance in the skies with one photograph even resembling what looks like a face as the supermoon shone through the clouds.

Our Facebook shout-out revealed the supermoon from all corners of the Fraser Coast including Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Burrum Heads and Sunshine Acres.

Check out 11 of those pics in our gallery.

Monday's event represents the closest the moon has been to the earth since 1948.