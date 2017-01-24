SUPERSTAR: M'boro cyclist places third in major event

MARYBOROUGH cyclist Jay McCarthy is doing his region proud.



The talented competitor finished third on the leaderboard at the Santos Tour Down Under, held in Adelaide at the weekend.



Fellow Australian Richie Porte took home the trophy while Colombian Esteban Chaves finished second.



"After crashing in Rio and injuring myself in a nasty crash, it wasn't too hard to motivate myself for this race," said Porte.



"I had a good break and I came here fresh, physically and mentally. It was a dream for me to win this race."



World champion Peter Sagan took part in the event and was a member of McCarthy's team.



He declared "Today we are riding for Jay," before the final stage of the event, with McCarthy only three seconds off third place.



Sagan said while he wanted to sprint well, McCarthy was his priority.



"I am very happy," he said.



"I am getting my condition back, and it's been a good week of racing.



"This is a very nice race, it is very organised, and I am glad I am here," Sagan said after doing his part to move McCarthy into third by giving him a solid lead out in the iiNet intermediate sprint at the end of lap eight.



"Mission accomplished today," McCarthy said after he got the three-second time bonus on the first sprint.



"It was tight, but I had a great team leading me out for that intermediate sprint today.



"Who better than the world champion for the job?



"It's a great honour.



"To make the podium was my goal for the week.



"At the beginning of the race, people were questioning why I was going for the time bonuses, when there are other places to make a difference, but I always knew the podium would be decided by seconds."

