UPDATE: Police remove suspicious package found at office

Carlie Walker
| 27th Oct 2016 10:45 AM Updated: 11:18 AM
Emergency crews at Llew O'Brien's officer after a suspicious package was found.
Emergency crews at Llew O'Brien's officer after a suspicious package was found.

UPDATE 11.30am:

A PACKAGE deemed suspicious found at Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien's office this morning has been declared harmless. 

The staff of the office, and staff from surrounding offices were evacuated from the Kent St buildings for close to two hours while police investigated. 

Mr O'Brien, who was not in the office at the time, said while the package turned out to contain personal items that posed no threat to safety, all suspicious material needed to be treated with caution. 

"In this day and age everything needs to be treated like they're high risk until you know otherwise," Mr O'Brien said. 

"The police response was very responsible and it's business as usual."

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O&#39;Brien
Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien

UPDATE: Police have removed a suspicious package found outside the office of Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien's office. 

Crews were called to the scene on Kent St after reports a package was found. 

Offices in the area were evacuated after gas was smelt in the area. 

The package was found in a bin. 

It is uncertain what the package contained as police continue to investigate.  

 

EARLIER: POLICE and fire crews are outside Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien's office in Maryborough after what's believed to be a suspicious package was found. 

The package arrived at the office on Wednesday. 

Emergency crews at Llew O'Brien's officer after a suspicious package was found.
Emergency crews at Llew O'Brien's officer after a suspicious package was found.

Police are preventing foot traffic from walking near the scene of the Kent St building. 

It is unknown if the office block has been evacuated at this stage. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  federal member llew o'brien police suspicious package wide bay

