Sweet change brings promise of some trophy fish

IT'S BEEN another week of northerlies, but a sweet change of easterly light winds are coming through on the weekend.

So dust the cobwebs off your rod and tackle, get out on the water and into some trophy fish.

Let's take a look at the report.

Bread and butter fishing was high on the agenda this week with anglers seeking protection from the wind in the creeks, rivers and estuaries.

High on the hit list was Kauri Creek which has been producing mangrove jack, estuary cod, grunter and summer whiting, along with quality sand crabs.

Shark inlet has been fishing well for quality summer whiting with the average size about 30cm and a few 45cm elbow-slappers taking anglers by surprise.

Monster flathead and summer whiting have been on the bite throughout the Sandy Strait with the majority of fish landed in the gutters at low tide.

Yabbies or worms have been the preferred bait, however the majority of flatties have been landed on soft plastic or hard bodied lures.

The Diamonds and German Creek have been reporting threadfin and blue salmon, black and silver bream, mangrove jack, grunter and monster summer whiting up to 40 cm.

The Mary River continues to impress with anglers landing threadfin salmon, and silver bream at the Lamington Bridge, along with river jew in numbers.

Monster threadfin salmon up to 12kg have been landed between Walkers Pt and River Heads, and grunter, flathead and whiting closer towards the mouth.

The Urangan pier is a great place to go for a family day out, bream, whiting and flathead have been landed in the shallow channel, and out at the end of the pier, anglers have been getting among a variety of mackerel, mac tuna, jew and trevally.

Sports fishos are in their element with more pelagic action than you can throw a lure at.

Longtail tuna, GTs, cobia and spanish mackerel have been taken on a variety of lures from skirts to poppers, slugs to spoons and deep divers to surface poppers, and small black marlin have been cruising in the shallow waters between Wathumba and Rooney's Point making ideal sight-fishing conditions.