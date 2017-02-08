33°
Community

Swing to the beat and enjoy

Boni Holmes
| 8th Feb 2017 11:33 AM
HEALTHY FUN: Dance to Fitness instructors (from left) Luz Frivaldo, Lorna Hardy and Pilar Wyatt want to share their love of dance while incorporating a bit of fun with health benefits.
HEALTHY FUN: Dance to Fitness instructors (from left) Luz Frivaldo, Lorna Hardy and Pilar Wyatt want to share their love of dance while incorporating a bit of fun with health benefits. Boni Holmes

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR a gold coin donation you can get your groove on, have fun, make new friends and not even know you are exercising.

The three dance instructors are talented volunteers and members of the Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre cultural dance group.

They can teach you to line-dance with a modern twist and freestyle dancing.

Long-time dancer Pilar Wyatt said she had been dancing since she was a young girl back in the Philippines.

"I love dancing - the Filipinos love dancing,” Pilar said.

"We are getting older, I am 67 years old, and we have to continue our fitness.

"Our goal is to be fit and healthy, health is very important at our age.

"The important thing is to enjoy yourself.”

Pilar said they used the waltz steps and music to create easy moves that suits everyone.

"We call it dance exercise because we don't only do line dance but we incorporate modern music and other steps to make it fun - putting simple dance steps together - we are not professional but we just love to dance.

"Young and old, men and women of all backgrounds are welcome.”

Dance to Fitness is a program of the Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre and co-ordinated by volunteer dance mentors who are friends of the centre and members of the centre's cultural dance group.

Centre manager Gay Cayabyab said the dance volunteers were trained several years back by an accredited line dancing instructor.

"The instructor generously volunteered her time to teach line dancing routines to the ladies,” Gay said.

"It started as a small group of women who met regularly to dance, learn and share new dance moves and, most importantly, get some form of exercise.”

After years of doing this together and attracting invitations to perform line dancing to the community, the centre decided to share the program.

In 2016 line dancing become a regular 'dance to fitness' program of the centre to all women 18 years and older.

It encourages women from all backgrounds to participate and enjoy a combined social activity.

Gay said there was no need to book.

"Just show up and attend as many sessions as you want, it is flexible entry and exit,” she said.

"There is no pressure to learn the routines.

"If participants can move and swing to the beat, that's good enough.

"Having fun is the key.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  dance exercise maryborough neighbourhood centre philippines

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

ROLLING COVERAGE: Bauple fires up at council meeting

ROLLING COVERAGE: Bauple fires up at council meeting

We're bringing you live coverage of the Fraser Coast Regional Council's ordinary meeting on February 8.

UPDATE: Exclusion zone set up around TCB standoff

STANDOFF: Police are currently negotiating with a man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA.

Police are currently in the midst of a standoff at the Tin Can Bay

'Welcome to Hell on Earth in Australia'

SCORCHER: The heat map shows the extreme inland temperatures that will make their way the coastlines over the next few days.

THE next few days will be unbearable for parts of Qld and NSW

Swing to the beat and enjoy

HEALTHY FUN: Dance to Fitness instructors (from left) Luz Frivaldo, Lorna Hardy and Pilar Wyatt want to share their love of dance while incorporating a bit of fun with health benefits.

Dance mentors start a fitness program at the Neighbourhood Centre

Local Partners

Junior doctors join team at Hervey Bay Hospital

Following years of study and unpaid placements, the next generation of doctors have begun their careers.

Kings of Country Rock putting on a show in Maryborough

ROCK ON: Hop on board and enjoy the Kings of Rock in Maryborough on February 18.

They'll perform on February 18.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

All Time Low announce Australian tour with supports

Pop punk heaven for All Time Low fans as tour and support announced.

'I’m not full of s**t’: Highest MKR score ever

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Tuesday February 7* My Kitchen Rules contestants Amy and Tyson host their instant restaurant at Kangaroo Point, Queensland. Supplied by Channel 7.

OUR favourite villains Amy and Tyson show they can cook.

Jilted groom rejects second chance with runaway bride

Lauren asks Andrew to give their marriage a second chance.

MAN was dumped without warning on the show Married At First Sight.

Olympic gold medallist returns home to Mackay

Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery, featuring Mackay-born Cathy Freeman, airs on Wednesday, February 8.

Sportswoman shows off Mackay in TV episode

Buderim parents reject invitation to gay son's wedding

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's finance.

'My story is not unique by any means.'

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

Netflix's new feature could cause it serious legal trouble

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL INSPECT TODAY!

15 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction in...

Fantastic opportunity to enjoy a level, almost one acre (approx..3954m2) property in a country environment, close to all the amenities. Only 10 minutes to the...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

RAREST OF WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITIES.

70 Tre-Mon Road, Booral 4655

House 4 2 $1,200,000

PROPOSED STAGE 1 NOW SELLING 8HA ABSOLUTE WATER FRONTAGE WITH, UNINTERRUPTED VIEWS OF THE GREAT SANDY STRAIGHT AND FRASER ISLAND. OVER 20 BLOCKS ARE AVAILABLE AS A...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

Brand New Home

Lot 8 Belleni Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Fantastic home in a prime location in Point Vernon. The home features 4 bedrooms with ensuite, media room, Caesar stone bench tops and quality features...

WATER VIEWS

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

Multiple Living Areas

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 7 2 4 Auction in...

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living it comprises of: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment There are seven bedrooms Plus an...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $448,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!