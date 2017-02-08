Swing to the beat and enjoy

HEALTHY FUN: Dance to Fitness instructors (from left) Luz Frivaldo, Lorna Hardy and Pilar Wyatt want to share their love of dance while incorporating a bit of fun with health benefits.

FOR a gold coin donation you can get your groove on, have fun, make new friends and not even know you are exercising.

The three dance instructors are talented volunteers and members of the Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre cultural dance group.

They can teach you to line-dance with a modern twist and freestyle dancing.

Long-time dancer Pilar Wyatt said she had been dancing since she was a young girl back in the Philippines.

"I love dancing - the Filipinos love dancing,” Pilar said.

"We are getting older, I am 67 years old, and we have to continue our fitness.

"Our goal is to be fit and healthy, health is very important at our age.

"The important thing is to enjoy yourself.”

Pilar said they used the waltz steps and music to create easy moves that suits everyone.

"We call it dance exercise because we don't only do line dance but we incorporate modern music and other steps to make it fun - putting simple dance steps together - we are not professional but we just love to dance.

"Young and old, men and women of all backgrounds are welcome.”

Dance to Fitness is a program of the Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre and co-ordinated by volunteer dance mentors who are friends of the centre and members of the centre's cultural dance group.

Centre manager Gay Cayabyab said the dance volunteers were trained several years back by an accredited line dancing instructor.

"The instructor generously volunteered her time to teach line dancing routines to the ladies,” Gay said.

"It started as a small group of women who met regularly to dance, learn and share new dance moves and, most importantly, get some form of exercise.”

After years of doing this together and attracting invitations to perform line dancing to the community, the centre decided to share the program.

In 2016 line dancing become a regular 'dance to fitness' program of the centre to all women 18 years and older.

It encourages women from all backgrounds to participate and enjoy a combined social activity.

Gay said there was no need to book.

"Just show up and attend as many sessions as you want, it is flexible entry and exit,” she said.

"There is no pressure to learn the routines.

"If participants can move and swing to the beat, that's good enough.

"Having fun is the key.”