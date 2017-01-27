Sydney-London 20 hour flights next on the list for Qantas

ONE of the leading airlines is only an aircraft away from flying non-stop between Sydney and London and Sydney and New York.

According to Robyn Ironside, National Aviation Writer for Escape, next on the shopping list is Boeing 777Xs or A350s to allow long haul distances.

The flight from Sydney-London would take nearly 20 hours and the flight from Sydney-New York would take 18 hours.

There is currently a one-stop flight to London which takes 23 hours.

The quick routes are on the radar but would need longer-range aircraft which cost about $400 million each, according to the news.com.au.

