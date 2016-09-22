TAFE Qld axes ICT contracts, new roles sent to Philippines

HUNDREDS of TAFE IT contractors across Queensland including the Fraser Coast are about to be terminated, as some positions are outsourced to the Philippines.

After holding a contract with TAFE Queensland for more than a decade, about 200 IT contractors from Unisys will have their positions with the education department axed.

Four IT workers contracted to TAFE Queensland come from the Fraser Coast, some of whom have been working at the TAFE for more than 10 years.

One worker spoke to the Chronicle about losing his position.

He said because the majority of his work was at TAFE, he would be made redundant.

"There's not enough work in the region for me," the man said.

"I'm a permanent employee, not just working for TAFE, but … there won't be enough work to keep me employed."

He said after working in the region for more than seven years, it was "gutting" to know his employment time was coming to an end.

"I've got a family to support and that sort of thing, whilst my wife does work, it's still a big concern," he said.

"It's something I'll miss, I'll miss all the staff that I've built up these relationships with. I've been in the Wide Bay seven or eight years, working every day for that period of time it is something I'm going to miss."

The new contracts have been signed with Fujitsu Australia, as the State Government puts in place plans to cut costs and offer new services to students.

TAFE Queensland CEO Jodi Schmidt said the TAFE and the IT industry had changed a lot in the last 20 years.

"For this reason, TAFE Queensland commenced a full tender process on October 2014 to test the market of available ICT services and support providers," Ms Schmidt said.

"The outcome of that tender process has led to the appointment of Fujitsu Australia Limited, replacing our current provider of ICT support services, Unisys."

Ms Schmidt said not all positions with Fujitsu would be outsourced.

"Fujitsu Australia Limited will provide ICT support and services to TAFE Queensland through a range of regionally based organisations and field staff based in Queensland," she said.

"TAFE Queensland can access 24/7 ICT support through a call centre in the Philippines."