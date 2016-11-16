Take aim at free come-and-try shooting day

MEMBERS of the Fraser Coast Sporting Clays are set to share their wealth of experience this Saturday at a come and try open day at the club's Churchill Mine Rd complex in Dundathu.
Shooting is a self-challenging sport requiring skill, a high level of self-discipline and concentration.
The free come and try day will allow members to explain and demonstrate the correct and safe use of firearms in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, from 9am to 1pm.
Sporting clays is a shotgun shooting discipline with targets simulating actual field shooting, held on a layout similar to a golf course. At each stand the targets are released from a trap at a predetermined point on the call of the shooter.
Covered shoes must be worn and bring along eye and ear protection, sunscreen and a hat.
The club will provide the equipment needed for the day.