Take aim at free come-and-try shooting day

16th Nov 2016 4:22 PM
Fraser Coast Sporting Clays (R) founding member Alan Bott gives Phil Braiding from Dundowran some tips at last year's open day.
Fraser Coast Sporting Clays (R) founding member Alan Bott gives Phil Braiding from Dundowran some tips at last year's open day.

MEMBERS of the Fraser Coast Sporting Clays are set to share their wealth of experience this Saturday at a come and try open day at the club's Churchill Mine Rd complex in Dundathu.

Shooting is a self-challenging sport requiring skill, a high level of self-discipline and concentration.

The free come and try day will allow members to explain and demonstrate the correct and safe use of firearms in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, from 9am to 1pm.

Sporting clays is a shotgun shooting discipline with targets simulating actual field shooting, held on a layout similar to a golf course. At each stand the targets are released from a trap at a predetermined point on the call of the shooter.

Covered shoes must be worn and bring along eye and ear protection, sunscreen and a hat.

The club will provide the equipment needed for the day.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  clay shooting dundathu fraser coast

