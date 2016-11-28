Take me back to the '70s on the Fraser Coast

Maryborough welcome sign on the north side of Lamington Bridge 1970's. Photo submitted by Peter Morris

THERE were bonfires on the beach, jetty jumping and many nights spent sitting in the back of the Holden Ute at the drive-in.

Chronicle readers have shared memories from what life was like on the Fraser Coast in the 1970s.

If you ask anyone who grew up in the 1970s they'll be able to share memories of The Bee Gees, Charlie's Angels and the well-like movie Saturday-Night Fever with John Travolta, along with the ever popular lava lamp.

We did a shout-out on Facebook asking what life was like on the Fraser Coast in the 1970s.

1970 Farewell to Grandma Maryborough Airport. Photo submitted by Robin Hinricks

Leanne McFie remembers the 'awesome' days of the 70s where beach bonfires and jetty jumping were popular in the 'Angels life in the 70s'.

"People, both young and old ,were respectful to all...I never grew up thinking about other races and religion,” she said about the free-spirited era.

Angie Mcfie was in primary school in the 1970s and as far as she remembers life was great.

"We lived so far out of town, not! I loved shopping in Maryborough, especially at Christmas,” she said.

"There were decorations everywhere, carols ringing in the streets and Santa handing out lollies. It was alive and the best thing I'd ever seen.”

Ricky Rowland describes life being much simpler and less congested.

"People were respectful and didn't revolve around the little things,” he said.

Wendy Ballinger didn't live here on the Fraser Coast in the 70's but she says it was much more easy going everywhere.

Nikki Duncan didn't grow up in the 70s but wished she had.

"These days sound perfect, I would of loved to have grown up in a generation like this,” she said.

Debbie Polley loved life in Maryborough in the 1970s.

"I had a good job, great friends, kept busy with sport, music and lots of other activities,” she said.

Debbie has memories taking the train to Hervey Bay on Sundays.

"I got my car and motorcycle licences and enjoyed hearing live bands at local venues,” she remembers.

She also loved the spring festival, the show, speedway and the action park.