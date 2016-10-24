Take personal responsibility instead of blaming the gun

SHIFTING BLAME: Blaming a gun instead of a person for criminal mayhem is stupid, one reader says.

HERE we go again, shirking personal responsibility by shifting blame from the individual on to the object.

No firearm in itself, including automatic rapid fire, semi-automatic, pump action or lever is the danger, it is the hands in which it's placed.

To blame the gun instead of the person for criminal mayhem is as stupid as blaming a motor vehicle for killing rather than the driver.

Should all models of high-powered cars on our roads, that in the wrong hands kill and maim daily, be banned?

Should knives that are now used almost routinely to commit heinous crimes be confiscated from fishers, farmers and all the country's kitchens?

Those ignorant of the needs of specific firearms want to ban them in the naive belief this would be a problem solver.

A better plan would be to vet licence holders more stringently and treat each requirement on its merit instead of blanket banning the firearm.

Doesn't it also make more sense to require special training and licencing for drivers of high powered cars and motor bikes rather than limiting them? Are we to ban everything that can be perceived to cause harm in case it's used as a weapon?

Society as a whole, has taken finding scapegoats for its own inadequacies to a new high.

Time to face facts, admit it's people who pose the danger, not inanimate objects and ban all unsuitable individuals instead.

OLGA GEORGE

Berajondo