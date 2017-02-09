Taking a look at weather extremes

IT was a nice surprise to wake up to a sprinkle of rain on the Fraser Coast on Wednesday but scary to think about the flooding chaos faced by residents in Sydney this week.

And then we've got the heatwave conditions throughout the country.

While we're used to wild weather here in Australia, the unusually dry days we're experiencing on the Fraser Coast bring our farmers to mind.

As I listened to the sound of a light shower on Wednesday, I held a thought for those battling in our sunburnt country during the sizzling summer months and those facing extreme floods and cyclones.

It's good to always look at the positives. We may have had well-below average falls for January and we're about to go through more hot and dry weather but at least we were blessed with a sprinkle and a cooler change.

To think this time last year we faced a super cell storm which ended in tragedy after a man was killed by a fallen tree in Hervey Bay.

I wonder what Mother Nature has in store for the rest of the season.

With more dry and hot weather on it's way it is important we all think twice about water consumption.

While there is no official indication of water restrictions coming into place at this stage, I certainly have been thinking twice about things like extra loads of washing and filling the sink up.

What is the wildest weather you've ever experienced in Australia? Join the discussion and tell us below.