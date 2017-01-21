Tattooing implements, drugs found in Maryborough prison

SHORTLY after two prison officers were assaulted at Maryborough Correctional Centre on January 14, a "significant amount" of contraband was found at the facility.

Queensland Corrective Services (QCS) said among the findings were syringes, tattooing implements, and subutex strips (which is a medication prescribed in the community for opioid dependence).

"QCS can confirm that an operation planned by the Maryborough Correctional Centre management late on the evening of 18 January resulted in the location of a significant amount of contraband in one section of the prison," a QCS spokesperson said.

"Charges against a number of prisoners could be laid as a result.

"As the matter remains the subject of a police investigation, QCS is unable to provide any further details about the operation."